APYSwap Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $638,862.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

