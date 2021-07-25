AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,201 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

