AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 284,049 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 376.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Antero Resources by 352.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Antero Resources by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 298.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 161,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 120,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

