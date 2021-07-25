AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.