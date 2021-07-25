AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,725 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Veritiv worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.20. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

