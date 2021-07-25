AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,580,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,562,544 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

