AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,681 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.