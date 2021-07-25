AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $401.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $404.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

