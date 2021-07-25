AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $188.18 and a one year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

