AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

