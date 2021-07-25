AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,465 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

