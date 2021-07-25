AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,056 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ultra Clean worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.