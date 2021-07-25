AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

NYSE FR opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

