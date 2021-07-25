AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

