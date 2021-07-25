AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $3,545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

