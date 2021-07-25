AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,523 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Independent Bank worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 62,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

IBCP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $438.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

