AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $37.57 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

