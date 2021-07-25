AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 189,968 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

