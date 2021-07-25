AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 23,492 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Triple-S Management worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.