AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,323 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SunPower worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 157,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.