AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 273,054 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273,054 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.23.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

