AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 754,090 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,090 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AMC Networks worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.