AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $18.96 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

