AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

