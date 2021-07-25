AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

