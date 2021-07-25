ARAW Trading Up 17.5% This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $24,591.78 and $624.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

