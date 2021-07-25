ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB opened at $57.69 on Friday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

