Arcblock Price Reaches $0.0897 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $4.12 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00814959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

