ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.69 ($41.99).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

