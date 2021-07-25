ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.69 ($41.99).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.