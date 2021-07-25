Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 304,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

