Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 304,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.