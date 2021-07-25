Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Arcus Biosciences worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

