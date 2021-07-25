Arepacoin Trading 64.3% Lower This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $40,979.60 and approximately $15.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,170,317 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

