Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

