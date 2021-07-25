Argon Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $85,395.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.00 or 1.00024705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00882865 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

