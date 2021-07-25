Argon (ARGON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90,995.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $90,995.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00115109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,085.20 or 1.00162124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00845766 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,422,463 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

