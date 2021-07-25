Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,847.56

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $35,847.56 and approximately $17.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00138738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.10 or 0.99699122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00851405 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,328,139 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.