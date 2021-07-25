Arionum Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $109,761.89 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.23 or 0.06272162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.49 or 0.01293478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00362259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00137645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.71 or 0.00617609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00368560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00282271 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.