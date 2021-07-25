Ark Hits One Day Volume of $4.47 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $118.59 million and $4.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,815,624 coins and its circulating supply is 130,694,727 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

