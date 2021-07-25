ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.30. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

