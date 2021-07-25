Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Ark Restaurants worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.46. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

