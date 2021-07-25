Ark Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $122.21 million and $6.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,830,008 coins and its circulating supply is 130,709,111 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

