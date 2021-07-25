ARMOR One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $1.12 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,096,443 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

