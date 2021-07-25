Arqma Price Reaches $0.0333 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Arqma has a total market cap of $335,787.15 and approximately $9,796.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.18 or 0.06262926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.35 or 0.01292489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00362247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00137589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.00616647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00368684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00281975 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,116,089 coins and its circulating supply is 10,071,545 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.