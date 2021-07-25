Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 7,500 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Splunk by 10.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $141.75 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

