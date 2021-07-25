Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.02 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.86 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a P/E ratio of 417.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,668. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

