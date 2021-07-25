Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Surmodics worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Surmodics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Surmodics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

