Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $28,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

