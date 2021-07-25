Arweave (AR) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $316.65 million and $9.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.48 or 0.00027493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.