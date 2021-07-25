Aryacoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,613.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $38,613.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005558 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.