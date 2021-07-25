ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

